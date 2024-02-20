Authorities are urgently seeking information to locate Natalia Francis, a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Gravesend.

Natalia was last seen in the vicinity of St Benedict’s Avenue in Gravesend around 3:50 pm on Monday, February 19, 2024. Since her disappearance, concerns for her well-being have heightened, prompting an urgent appeal from law enforcement.

Described as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and of slim build, Natalia has brown eyes and typically wears her hair in braids. She is known to wear glasses and was last seen clad in black trousers, white socks, and black ‘UGG’ boots. Additionally, she was carrying a black bag and wearing a distinctive bright blue splattered puffer-style jacket.

In light of Natalia’s disappearance, authorities urge anyone who may have seen her or possesses information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact emergency services by dialling 999. Reference number 19-0905 should be quoted when providing any relevant details to aid in the search efforts.