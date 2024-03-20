UK News in Pictures

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks

Home Breaking Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Woman with blue eyes and brown hair looking forward.

Authorities are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tessa Baigent, who has been reported missing from Seal near Sevenoaks.

Tessa was last seen during the evening of Wednesday, March 20, and there are growing concerns for her welfare. Described as 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, Tessa is known to sometimes become confused and may require important medication.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and pink patterned long sleeve top, and purple trainers. Tessa has several piercings to her nose and ear lobes and wears glasses. Additionally, she is missing one of her fingers and has a slight American accent.

Given the circumstances and Tessa’s potential vulnerability, authorities are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward immediately. Time is of the essence in ensuring her safety.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Tessa Baigent, please contact the authorities immediately by dialling 999 and quoting reference number 20-1302.

