Detectives have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the tragic murder of a 66-year-old man in Enfield, as a 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The arrest took place on Sunday, 3 March, and the woman remains in custody at a north London police station as inquiries continue.

The incident unfolded on Friday, 1 March, when police were summoned to Lockhart Close, Enfield, at 19:21hrs following reports of a man found injured in the communal area of flats.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 66-year-old victim with stab injuries. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency services, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While the identity of the deceased has yet to be formally confirmed, detectives believe they have identified him and have notified his next of kin.

Over the weekend, a comprehensive investigation has been underway, involving extensive house-to-house checks and a meticulous forensic examination of the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Nelson, leading the investigation, emphasized the importance of community cooperation: “Although an arrest has been made, it is vital that anyone with information about what happened on Friday evening comes forward to speak to us.

DCI Nelson further urged individuals with dashboard camera footage from the vicinity of Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road, or surrounding areas to reach out to the authorities immediately.

Those with relevant information can share it directly with the investigation team or contact the incident room at 020 8358 0300. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.