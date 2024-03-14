A woman from south London has been handed a five-year ban on owning dogs after she allowed her chocolate labradoodle to starve to death. Mercy Mujinya-Motima of Longley Road in Tooting admitted to an animal welfare offence when she appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

Mujinya-Motima brought her labradoodle, named Shiloh, to the Blue Cross animal hospital in Victoria on October 23, 2023. Initially, she claimed that Shiloh had been involved in a car accident the previous evening. However, vets found inconsistencies in her story.

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that Shiloh was severely emaciated, weighing just 5.8kg. Vets determined that Shiloh’s cause of death was due to severe malnourishment that she had suffered for the six months leading up to her death. Despite her emaciated state, Shiloh’s fur appeared well-groomed and her nails were clipped, which raised further suspicion.

RSPCA inspector Harriet Daliday, who investigated the case, described the shocking condition of Shiloh’s body: “Shiloh was extremely underweight with all ribs, hips, and spine sharp and easily felt. There was absolutely no fat or muscle on her body. Her eyes were sunken in and had a gunky discharge surrounding them.”

Mujinya-Motima, who had never sought medical attention for Shiloh since she was eight-weeks-old, had only registered her with a veterinary practice five days before her death. In court, a defense solicitor stated that Mujinya-Motima was remorseful and distressed and had no plans to keep a dog in the future.

The breeder of the labradoodle, contacted by Inspector Daliday, expressed shock and sadness at the news of Shiloh’s death, emphasizing that she had sold Shiloh as a puppy to a family.

As a result of the investigation, Mujinya-Motima was sentenced to a five-year ban on owning dogs, £400 costs, a 12-month community order including a 12-week curfew, and an electronic tag.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the severe consequences of neglecting the welfare of animals.