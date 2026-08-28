CCTV appeal after man punched and stamped on during Telford robbery

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify after a man was punched and stamped on before his bank card and cash were stolen in Telford.

West Mercia Police was called to New Street in Wellington following reports of a robbery on Sunday, August 16.

Officers believe the attack happened between 5.45pm and 6.15pm, while the victim was sitting opposite Greggs.

Two men approached him before assaulting him, with police saying the victim was punched and stomped on.

The attackers then stole his bank card and £20 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Police release CCTV

Detectives have now released CCTV images of two men who were in the area at the time.

Officers believe they may have information that could assist the investigation and are appealing for the public’s help to identify them.

Anyone who recognises either man, or has information about their identities, should contact Telford CID at [email protected], quoting crime reference 22/79967/26.