Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Warminster street

Police are appealing for a passer-by to come forward after a woman was sexually assaulted in Warminster.

The incident happened in Woodcock Road at around 3.30am on Thursday, August 21.

Wiltshire Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was sexually assaulted.

A man in his 20s from Trowbridge was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has since been released on conditional bail while officers continue their investigation.

Police seek passer-by who helped victim

Detectives believe a member of the public came to the woman’s assistance following the incident and may have witnessed what happened.

Officers are particularly keen to identify and speak with that person as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who believes they were the passer-by, or who has information which could assist the investigation, should contact Wiltshire Police by emailing [email protected], quoting crime reference 54260101619.