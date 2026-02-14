Police are urgently searching for Jason Stevens, an 18-year-old last seen near Maidstone but believed to be close to the Blean Woods Nature Reserve by Canterbury.

Last Seen on Friday Evening

Jason vanished around 5pm on Friday 13 February 2026. Officers are seriously worried about his safety. He’s 5ft 10in tall, slim, with dark brown hair swept to one side. His current clothing is unknown.

Car Found at Blean Woods Reserve

Jason’s car was discovered parked near Rough Common, inside the reserve, that same Friday evening. A full search is underway. Police urge dog walkers, horse riders, and visitors in the area to stay alert for any sign of him.

How You Can Help

If you have urgent info on Jason’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 13-1214. For non-urgent tips, use live chat on the police website or ring 101.