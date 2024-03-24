Brighton Dog Walker Admits Brutal Spaniel Attack

A Brighton dog walker has admitted to a brutal act of violence against a spaniel named Sam, an act caught in full view on a security camera. Luke Cobb, 38, faced the court Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of animal cruelty, an offence that could see him behind bars for up to a Year.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media, leading to numerous reports from a horrified public. The footage depicted a chilling scene where Cobb, in an inexplicable fit of rage, aggressively manhandled Stanley, repeatedly thrusting the petrified animal’s face into a brick wall.

Megan Attree, prosecuting, detailed the distressing content of the video, which showed Stanley visibly terrified, attempting to escape before being forcefully picked up by the neck and subjected to the violent assault. The motive behind Cobb’s heinous actions remains unclear, adding a layer of senselessness to the cruelty inflicted upon the helpless animal.

Adding to the narrative, Mark Charnley, defending, portrayed Cobb as remorseful, describing the event as a “moment of madness” that the dog walker deeply regrets. Residing in Ashurst Road, Moulsecoomb, Cobb has faced significant backlash, leading to the dissolution of his business, Harvey’s Walks. Despite his immediate acceptance of blame and his apologies to clients, the repercussions of his actions have irrevocably altered his professional and personal life.

Chair of the bench, Alison Musker, has ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the sentencing until 31 May.