In response to an emergency call, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sprang into action last night, tackling a significant blaze at an industrial facility in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards-on-Sea. The call, which came in at 8.14pm on March 19, 2024, mobilised firefighters from several stations to the scene.

At the peak of the firefighting efforts, four engines were deployed, with teams from Hastings Bohemia Road, Bexhill, and Broad Oak stations. The firefighters, equipped with two sets of breathing apparatus, battled the flames using a main jet and a hose reel jet.

Thanks to the prompt and efficient response, the fire was successfully extinguished by 9.01pm. Following the containment of the blaze, the crews undertook cutting away and damping down operations to prevent any resurgence of the fire. They also utilized a thermal imaging camera to identify and address any remaining hotspots.

The operation was eventually scaled down, with the scene being maintained by just one appliance as the situation was brought under control. Remarkably, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this stage. Authorities have announced that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the origins and circumstances of the fire.