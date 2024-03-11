Eastbourne Car Crash and Gas Leak: Urgent Response Detailed

At 6.19pm on March 11, 2024, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to an incident where a car had crashed into a building on Trinity Place in Eastbourne, accompanied by a reported gas odor.

A woman was extricated from the vehicle as the Technical Rescue Unit was deployed to maneuver the car safely. A precautionary 50-metre cordon was established around the site.

Emergency services, including ambulance and police units, were promptly notified.

Gas engineers were dispatched to the scene to conduct a thorough inspection for potential gas leaks.

By 7.30pm, responsibility for the site was transferred to the building’s proprietors.

The public is advised to immediately report any gas or carbon monoxide emergencies, or incidents involving pipeline damage (regardless of gas leakage), by dialing 0800 111 999 at any time. This number should also be used to report the smell of gas.