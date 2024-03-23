High-Stakes Rescue at Chichester Marina: Coastguard’s Fiery Response

On the evening of March 21, 2024, at 20:25, a situation unfolded at Chichester Marina that saw the response of the Selsey and Hayling Coastguard teams. They were called into action following reports of a vessel engulfed in flames within the marina.

Working in close coordination, the Coastguard teams provided essential safety cover, ensuring that the area was secure for the West Sussex Fire Service (WSFS) to combat the blaze effectively.

Remarkably, due to the prompt and coordinated efforts of all responding teams, there were no injuries reported, and everyone involved was accounted for and safe. Following the successful extinguishment of the fire, all emergency units were able to stand down and return to their respective stations.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can arise at sea and the importance of quick and coordinated emergency responses. In any maritime, beach, or coastal emergency, the public is reminded to dial 999 immediately and request the Coastguard.

