Technical Glitches Hit Sainsbury's, Tesco Disrupting Online Orders

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected

A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman

Shoreham RNLI Lifeboats Deployed to Locate Missing Person

Witness Appeal After Serious Brighton Collision Incident

Witness Appeal After Serious Brighton Collision Incident

UK police car with flashing blue lights at night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Ovingdean, Brighton, where a woman sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 12, at approximately 8 p.m., when a Volkswagen Camper van collided with a stationary Smart car on the westbound carriageway of Marine Drive, between the Ovingdean roundabout and Brighton Marina.

The driver of the Smart Car, a woman in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, she has since been discharged.

A 39-year-old woman from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, possesses dash cam footage, or has pertinent information to come forward. Reports can be made via the online reporting form or by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 1277 of March 12.

