A 36-year-old man from Worthing, Jack Laingchild, has been sentenced to a four-year prison term after being convicted of grooming two underage girls through social media and engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with one of them. The incidents, which began in the summer of 2018, involved Laingchild initiating contact with the girls, then aged 14 and 15, through various social media platforms.

Laingchild’s communications with the young girls were highly inappropriate, involving the transmission of sexual messages and explicit images of himself. He escalated the situation by arranging meetings with the girls, during which he provided them with cannabis and engaged in sexual activities in his vehicle.

The courageous girls disclosed these encounters to their parents, prompting immediate police involvement and an investigation. The police action ensured the safety of the victims and led to Laingchild’s arrest.

The case was taken to Lewes Crown Court, where on January 17, 2024, Laingchild was convicted of one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual communication with children. Additionally, a rape charge was acknowledged but not actively pursued.

On March 8, the court imposed a four-year jail sentence on Laingchild. Moreover, he is required to register as a sex offender and adhere to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, designed to significantly limit his opportunities to interact with or endanger children in the future.

This case highlights the grave risks associated with online interactions and the importance of vigilance to protect vulnerable young individuals from such predatory behaviour.

Detective Constable Katie Brixey said: “Jack Laingchild showed a calculated plan to groom his victims, isolate them with the offer of illegal drugs and exploit them for his sexual gratification.

“Thankfully they had the courage and foresight to report his offending to their parents, who in turn came to the police so they could be safeguarded and Laingchild brought to justice.

“He now faces a period behind bars and is subject to orders designed to stop him from causing further harm to young people.”