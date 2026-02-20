Watch Live
BOLD HEIST Armed Raider Strikes Lea Garage in Bold Nighttime Heist

A masked man pulled off a brazen armed robbery at a garage on the A40...

Published: 10:08 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:08 am February 20, 2026

A masked man pulled off a brazen armed robbery at a garage on the A40 in Lea, Herefordshire, last night. West Mercia Police are on the hunt for the daring thief.

Gunpoint Cash Grab Ends in Daring Escape

At around 7.45pm, a white man with a British accent stormed into the garage, clad in black and hiding behind a balaclava. He threatened the shop assistant with what looked like a gun and demanded cash.

The robber made off on foot towards Gloucestershire, escaping with a hefty haul of cash and cigarettes.

Police Launch Full Manhunt – Locals Warned to Stay Alert

Armed officers swarmed the scene immediately after the robbery. Residents can expect a heavy police presence as detectives hunt the suspect.

Detective Inspector Dave Knight from Reactive CID said:

“We’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward. We know incidents like this upset the community, but we believe this was an isolated event.”

“We’re working closely with neighbouring forces and have officers patrolling the area today to investigate and reassure local residents.”

“If you witnessed anything or have CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time, please get in touch.”

Spotted Something? Here’s How to Help Police Crack the Case

  • Call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting log 434i of 18 February if you have info.
  • Email DS Kevin Powell directly at [email protected].
  • Prefer to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website. No names asked, no calls traced.

