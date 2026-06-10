Belfast Man Loses Eye After Brutal Knife Attack by Sudanese Migrant

The victim of a savage knife attack on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast has lost his left eye, a court was told as the accused, Sudanese migrant Hadi Alodid, was remanded in custody for four weeks. Stephen Ogilvie, an NHS radiographer in his 40s, was critically injured in the incident on Monday night that sparked riots across Belfast and other UK cities. Alodid faces attempted murder charges following the attack described by witnesses as an attempted beheading.

Knife Attack Chaos

Police confirmed the frenzied knife assault left Mr Ogilvie with life-changing injuries, including the permanent loss of his eye. Shocking scenes unfolded as bystanders screamed that the attacker was trying to cut the victim’s head off.

Heroic Intervention

Members of the public, including young father Maitiu Mág Tighearnán who bravely confronted the assailant with a hurling stick, were credited with saving Mr Ogilvie’s life. Their actions prevented further tragedy during the attack.

Widespread Riots Erupt

The horrific assault triggered the worst civil disorder Belfast has witnessed in years, with homes, buses, and cars set on fire. Riots spread to Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Southampton, causing chaos across the UK.

Strong Condemnations

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the violence as “outright thuggery,” while UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer labelled the attack “sickening.”

Next Court Hearing Scheduled

Hadi Alodid, who entered Northern Ireland via the Irish border and was later granted leave to remain in the UK, is due back in court in four weeks to face the charges.