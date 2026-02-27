Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MASSIVE RESPONCE Blaze Breaks Out in Hackney High-Rise Flat

Seventy firefighters scrambled to a major fire in a Hackney tower block this evening. The...

Published: 11:24 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:24 pm February 27, 2026

Seventy firefighters scrambled to a major fire in a Hackney tower block this evening. The emergency was raised just after 7pm when flames engulfed a split-level maisonette on the 11th and 12th floors.

Massive Response to Dunloe Street Fire

London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire engines and dozens of crew members from Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Islington, Stoke Newington and nearby stations. The blaze was brought under control within an hour of firefighters arriving.

High-Tech Tactics Help Contain Flames

Station Commander Stephen Irvine said: “Crews worked swiftly to contain the fire to the affected flat and bring the incident under control.”

“Drones have been deployed to survey the incident from above, providing live images and thermal imagery. This gives Incident Commanders a vital aerial view, helping them develop effective tactics and assess the area.”

“Firefighters will stay on scene through the night, damping down hotspots, while our fire investigation team starts enquiries into the cause.”

“Residents affected by the incident are being supported at a local rest centre.”

Investigation Underway as Residents Seek Support

The London Fire Brigade confirmed they took 33 calls reporting the fire. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. The cause remains unknown and is the subject of a formal investigation.

Stay tuned for updates on this dramatic Hackney high-rise fire.

More news from Irvine

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ARSON ATTACK Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News

HELD AT KNIFEPOINT Brighton Knifepoint Rapist Philip Smith Found Guilty

UK News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

UK News

DESPERATE EFFORTS Southampton Rapist Jailed for 10 Years After Trying to Pin Blame

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FAILED TO STOP MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News

SCAMMER Shelley Simpson’s Holiday Scam: Portsmouth Customers Left £280,000 Out of Pocket

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

KNIFE SCUFFLE Swindon shocked as two 16-year-olds arrested in brutal knifepoint robbery

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRAGIC CRASH Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

LEAVE NOW Global Evacuation Alert: Countries Tell Citizens to Flee Iran NOW

UK News

Global Evacuation Alert: Countries Tell Citizens to Flee Iran NOW

UK News

TERROR ARREST Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

UK News

Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

UK News

FORMER BOXING MANAGER Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

UK News

Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

UK News

TRAM HORROR Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRIPLE CRACKDOWN Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News
Watch Live