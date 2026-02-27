Seventy firefighters scrambled to a major fire in a Hackney tower block this evening. The emergency was raised just after 7pm when flames engulfed a split-level maisonette on the 11th and 12th floors.

Massive Response to Dunloe Street Fire

London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire engines and dozens of crew members from Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Islington, Stoke Newington and nearby stations. The blaze was brought under control within an hour of firefighters arriving.

High-Tech Tactics Help Contain Flames

Station Commander Stephen Irvine said: “Crews worked swiftly to contain the fire to the affected flat and bring the incident under control.” “Drones have been deployed to survey the incident from above, providing live images and thermal imagery. This gives Incident Commanders a vital aerial view, helping them develop effective tactics and assess the area.” “Firefighters will stay on scene through the night, damping down hotspots, while our fire investigation team starts enquiries into the cause.” “Residents affected by the incident are being supported at a local rest centre.”

Investigation Underway as Residents Seek Support

The London Fire Brigade confirmed they took 33 calls reporting the fire. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. The cause remains unknown and is the subject of a formal investigation.

