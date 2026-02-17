Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a desperate appeal following a fatal crash in Falmouth.

What Happened?

At around 7.10pm on Wednesday, 28 January, emergency services rushed to Mayfield Road after a collision between a cyclist and a Honda motor scooter.

The cyclist, a local man in his 70s, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Heartbreaking Update

On Monday, 16 February, police were informed that the cyclist had sadly died in hospital.

His grieving family have been notified.

Police Appeal: Witnesses Urgently Needed

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the accident or has footage that could help their investigation.

If you can assist, call 101 or visit the police website quoting log 644 of 28 January.