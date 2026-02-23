Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Breaking: Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

Firefighters from North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire sprang into action last Sunday at 1:57pm. A...

Published: 3:08 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 6:09 am February 23, 2026

Firefighters from North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire sprang into action last Sunday at 1:57pm.

A person and their dog were stuck on the far side of a riverbank at BoltonAbbey with no way out.

Swift Water Rescue Saves the Day

Crews from Grassington, Skipton, and Ripon fire stations joined forces with a West Yorkshire unit. Using a specialist water rescue boat, they brought the stranded pair safely back to shore.

A Rookie’s First Big Callout

Grassington station/">Fire Station shared that this tense rescue was one of firefighter Rymers’ first emergency callouts – great work all round!

 

Related: Breaking: Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police HuntBreaking: Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found DeadBreaking: Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire & Rescue

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down M3 Near Bagshot

Breaking News, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

Armed Intruder Shot Dead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

Breaking News, UK News, US News

BREAKING NEWS

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Man Locked Up for Massive Drug Haul

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Maidenhead Man Locked Up for Pushing £44k Worth of Cocaine

Crime, UK News
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

BOOTED Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

Court News, Crime, London, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News

Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

POLICE PROBE Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News
Watch Live