Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

Firefighters from North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire sprang into action last Sunday at 1:57pm.

A person and their dog were stuck on the far side of a riverbank at BoltonAbbey with no way out.

Swift Water Rescue Saves the Day

Crews from Grassington, Skipton, and Ripon fire stations joined forces with a West Yorkshire unit. Using a specialist water rescue boat, they brought the stranded pair safely back to shore.

A Rookie’s First Big Callout

Grassington station/">Fire Station shared that this tense rescue was one of firefighter Rymers’ first emergency callouts – great work all round!

Related: Breaking: Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt • Breaking: Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead • Breaking: Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco