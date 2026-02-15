Former Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi, 57, was stabbed during a terrifying robbery at his £10 million Mayfair home earlier this month.

Masked Intruders Attack in the Dead of Night

The Kuwaiti businessman was reportedly asleep when masked men broke into his bedroom. He suffered stab wounds to his hand and injuries to his neck as the intruders attempted to ransack the property.

Police say the attackers fled quickly, and it’s still unclear if they made off with any valuables.

Shocking Hospital Images Reveal Extent of Injuries

Photos released show Mr Al-Hasawi sitting with bandaged hands in a hospital chair. A blood-stained bed and a knife seen at the scene underline the brutal nature of the attack.

Concerns Over Rising London Crime

“This incident has become a major point of concern for visitors from the Arabian Gulf,” said Mr Al-Hasawi’s lawyer. “Some fear violent crime in parts of the capital.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and investigations are ongoing.