Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

Martin Fatunmbi, 47, has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars after being caught with false identity documents — including a fake passport and bank card. But there’s a twist: he skipped his court hearing and is now on the run.

Fake ID Used to Score a Vodafone Phone Contract

Fatunmbi was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of fraud by false representation. He used the bogus documents to try to set up a mobile phone contract with Vodafone. Despite his conviction, he didn’t bother turning up for sentencing on Thursday, 5 February.

Police Hunt Missing Fraudster with Kent Links

Although Fatunmbi has known connections to Kent, police are keeping all options open about his location. They urge anyone who spots him or has information to call 101 and quote reference 31CF1450023.