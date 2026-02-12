Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

Martin Fatunmbi, 47, has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars after being caught with...

Published: 6:44 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:48 am February 12, 2026

Martin Fatunmbi, 47, has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars after being caught with false identity documents — including a fake passport and bank card. But there’s a twist: he skipped his court hearing and is now on the run.

Fake ID Used to Score a Vodafone Phone Contract

Fatunmbi was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of fraud by false representation. He used the bogus documents to try to set up a mobile phone contract with Vodafone. Despite his conviction, he didn’t bother turning up for sentencing on Thursday, 5 February.

Police Hunt Missing Fraudster with Kent Links

Although Fatunmbi has known connections to Kent, police are keeping all options open about his location. They urge anyone who spots him or has information to call 101 and quote reference 31CF1450023.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT WANTED: Have You Seen Khumbulani Nyathi?

UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

UK News

UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

UK News

Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

London, UK News

ANCIENT DEITY Iran Burns ‘Baal’ Effigy Decked with Star of David in Blazing Tehran Protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live