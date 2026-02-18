Four Staffordshire Police officers have been hailed heroes after facing down an armed attacker in a life-or-death showdown in Biddulph.

Knife Attack Sparks Rapid Police Response

Last year, officers swooped on a 999 call from a terrified woman whose home was breached by a man stabbing her husband. PC Ryan Wood was first at the scene. Without hesitation, he stormed inside, wielding PAVA spray to force the injured victim’s attacker away. His quick actions bought crucial seconds to save a life.

Brave Officers Stop an Armed Suspect Fleeing

The assailant, 32-year-old Jordan Williamson from Congleton, tried to lock himself in a bathroom, still armed. PC Oliver Jones joined PC Wood, blocking the door using batons and more PAVA spray. PC Jesse Bostock then arrived, and all three tackled and disarmed Williamson, securing him with handcuffs and leg restraints.

Meanwhile, PC Stacie White focused on the stabbing victim, delivering urgent care and calming him until ambulance crews arrived.

Suspect Jailed, Cops Celebrate Courage

Williamson, found to be under the influence of drugs, broke in unprovoked and was later sentenced to 23 years in prison for the attack.

“I have no doubt these officers saved my life,” the victim said. “Without their bravery, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Chief Constable Rebecca Riggs honoured PC Wood, PC Jones, PC Bostock, and PC White with the Chief Constable’s Commendation Awards, praising their “exceptional bravery, professionalism and selflessness.”

It’s a well-earned salute for four officers who met extreme danger with guts and grit.