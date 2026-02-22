Watch Live

HUGH BLAZE Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

Devon School Engulfed in Flames Fire crews raced to the scene after a massive blaze...

Published: 8:51 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 8:51 pm February 22, 2026

Devon School Engulfed in Flames

Fire crews raced to the scene after a massive blaze erupted at The Promise School in Okehampton, Devon. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 3.30pm following reports of flames and thick black smoke.

Approximately 15 fire engines and special appliances are battling the inferno using water jets and aerial ladder platforms.

Severe Damage but No Injuries Reported

Fire officials confirmed the building has been “severely damaged”. Luckily, no injuries have been reported so far.

A local resident, Glennon Walters, said his three-year-old son spotted the smoke from their home. “It was dark smoke, which usually means something industrial.” “We thought it was the industrial estate, but then realised it was the new school.”

Police Assessing Damage and Communicating with Parents

Sgt Tom Ottley from Devon and Cornwall Police revealed the school suffered “significant damage”. He said: “It was quite a sizeable blaze, but firefighters have it under control. There’s no current risk to other properties or casualties.”

Police are in contact with the school, and plans to inform parents about the aftermath will be communicated overnight. The school, due to reopen after half-term on Monday, faces an uncertain future as investigations continue.

The public and local workers have been advised to check for updates before travelling to the area on Monday.

 

