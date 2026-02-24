Watch Live
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Lord Peter Mandelson Arrested and Released on Bail in Epstein Scandal

  Former Labour minister Lord Peter Mandelson was spotted arriving back at his London home...

Published: 6:16 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:26 pm February 24, 2026

 

Former Labour minister Lord Peter Mandelson was spotted arriving back at his London home around 2am today (February 24), just hours after being arrested the previous evening.

Shock Arrest Over Epstein Links

Mandelson faces allegations of passing sensitive government info to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his stint as business secretary. The Met Police confirmed a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released on bail pending further probes.

“He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, February 23, and taken to a London police station for interview,” a Met spokesperson said. “This follows search warrants at two addresses in Wiltshire and Camden.”

Police currently aren’t revealing more to avoid prejudicing the investigation.

Emails in Epstein Files Trigger Inquiry

The claims come after the US Department of Justice leaked documents linking Mandelson to Epstein last month. Emails from 2009 show him allegedly sharing an assessment from Gordon Brown’s adviser about potential policy moves – including an “asset sales plan.”

  • He apparently discussed taxing bankers’ bonuses.
  • He also confirmed an imminent euro bailout the day before it was announced in 2010.

Notably, these emails were exchanged after Epstein’s 2008 conviction as a sex offender.

High-Profile Political Fallout

Just days ago, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, was also arrested under similar suspicion of misconduct in public office and released under investigation. This offence involves abuse or neglect of power by public officials and can carry a life sentence.

Despite losing his title last year, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne. The government is reportedly considering new laws to bar him permanently, depending on the police outcome.

King Charles shared his “deepest concern” over his brother’s arrest but insisted the “law must take its course,” pledging his full support to police investigations.

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Cabinet Meeting Amid Turmoil

Amid the crisis, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to chair a Cabinet session today, underscoring growing tensions within British politics as multiple high-ranking figures come under scrutiny.

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

