Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

A man wanted over a tragic migrant boat crossing last May has been caught in Liverpool by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Afghan National Wanted by French Authorities

The Afghan national faces a French arrest warrant following the deadly incident in May 2025. A migrant died trying to reach the UK in a small boat crossing.

Over 60 Migrants Rescued in Chaos

Despite the tragedy, more than 60 people were saved during the perilous crossing.

Suspected Manslaughter and People Smuggling Charges

The suspect is wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people smuggling offences. He is now in custody awaiting extradition to France.