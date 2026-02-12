A 39-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after a shocking attack in Newton Abbot in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 February.

Night of Violence Ends in Hospital

Guy Pottle, from Exeter, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 February. He stands accused of attacking a female PC at a property on Drake Road. The officer was rushed to the hospital but has since been discharged.

Assault Call Leads to Shocking Attack

Police were initially called just after midnight following a report of assault where a woman suffered minor injuries. It was during this response that Pottle allegedly launched the attack on the officer.

Facing Serious Charges

Attempted murder of a police officer

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm related to the initial incident

Pottle was remanded in custody after his court appearance and is due back at Exeter Crown Court on 12 March.