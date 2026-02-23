Watch Live
ONE TO WATCH New True Crime Doc Drops: Chasing a Killer Gary Allen

Prime Video has just unleashed a gripping new true crime documentary, Chasing a Killer: Gary...

Published: 1:37 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 1:37 am February 23, 2026

Prime Video has just unleashed a gripping new true crime documentary, Chasing a Killer: Gary Allen, hitting UK and Irish screens today (22 February).

Inside South Yorkshire’s Shocking Double Murder Case

The two-part series dives deep into one of South Yorkshire’s most chilling murder probes. It tracks the relentless work of South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police hunting Gary Allen, the man who killed two women more than two decades apart.

The Twisted Tale of Gary Allen’s Murders

  • In 1997, Allen murdered Samantha Class, 29, in Hull, dumping her body in the Humber estuary.
  • Two decades later, in 2018, he killed Alena Grlakova, 38, a mother of four from Rotherham, leaving her body in Parkgate.

Allen was initially acquitted of Samantha’s murder but was later retried under the double jeopardy law. The documentary exposes the dramatic joint investigation and the courtroom battle that finally brought Allen to justice for both killings.

