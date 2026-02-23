Prime Video has just unleashed a gripping new true crime documentary, Chasing a Killer: Gary Allen, hitting UK and Irish screens today (22 February).

Inside South Yorkshire’s Shocking Double Murder Case

The two-part series dives deep into one of South Yorkshire’s most chilling murder probes. It tracks the relentless work of South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police hunting Gary Allen, the man who killed two women more than two decades apart.

The Twisted Tale of Gary Allen’s Murders

In 1997, Allen murdered Samantha Class, 29, in Hull, dumping her body in the Humber estuary.

Two decades later, in 2018, he killed Alena Grlakova, 38, a mother of four from Rotherham, leaving her body in Parkgate.

Allen was initially acquitted of Samantha’s murder but was later retried under the double jeopardy law. The documentary exposes the dramatic joint investigation and the courtroom battle that finally brought Allen to justice for both killings.