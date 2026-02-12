Osman Awan Caged for 13 Years
Osman Awan, 43, has been jailed for 13 years at Bradford Crown Court. The local man admitted indecently assaulting a girl named only as Anna. The victim was between 13 and 15 years old when the abuse occurred from 2002 to 2004.
Horrific Additional Crimes Uncovered
Awan’s crimes go beyond assault. He also pleaded guilty to harassment, blackmail, and shocking modern-day slavery offences. The case reveals the dark, widespread nature of Bradford’s child exploitation scandal.
Seven More Men Punished
In a separate ruling, seven other men were convicted for multiple child sex offences dating back to the early 2000s in Bradford. Their sentences:
- Mohammed Imran Akram, 42 – 8½ years
- Mohammed Shezhad Hussain, 39 – 12 years
- Basharat Khaliq, 44 – 21 years
- Wajid Hussain, 42 – 6½ years
- Mohammed Naheem, 39 – 6½ years
- Nadeem Ali, 39 – 6½ years
- Safraz Ahmed Latif, 40 – 7 years
The harsh jail terms highlight the authorities’ relentless crackdown on historic child sex abuse in Bradford.