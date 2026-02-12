Osman Awan Caged for 13 Years

Osman Awan, 43, has been jailed for 13 years at Bradford Crown Court. The local man admitted indecently assaulting a girl named only as Anna. The victim was between 13 and 15 years old when the abuse occurred from 2002 to 2004.

Horrific Additional Crimes Uncovered

Awan’s crimes go beyond assault. He also pleaded guilty to harassment, blackmail, and shocking modern-day slavery offences. The case reveals the dark, widespread nature of Bradford’s child exploitation scandal.

Seven More Men Punished

In a separate ruling, seven other men were convicted for multiple child sex offences dating back to the early 2000s in Bradford. Their sentences:

Mohammed Imran Akram, 42 – 8½ years

Mohammed Shezhad Hussain, 39 – 12 years

Basharat Khaliq, 44 – 21 years

Wajid Hussain, 42 – 6½ years

Mohammed Naheem, 39 – 6½ years

Nadeem Ali, 39 – 6½ years

Safraz Ahmed Latif, 40 – 7 years

The harsh jail terms highlight the authorities’ relentless crackdown on historic child sex abuse in Bradford.