PC Andrew Harper’s killers blocked from early release after Government changes rules

Two men convicted of killing PC Andrew Harper will remain behind bars after the Government moved to prevent them from benefiting from controversial new early-release rules.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris has told police chiefs that secondary legislation will be introduced to exclude offenders convicted of unlawful act manslaughter from being released midway through their sentences.

The change means Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, who were each jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police officer, will no longer qualify for the proposed early-release provisions.

PC Harper, 28, was killed after responding to reports of a quad bike being stolen in Berkshire in August 2019.

He became caught in a tow rope attached to the offenders’ vehicle and was dragged for more than a mile.

Bowers and Cole had initially been considered eligible for release halfway through their sentences under provisions introduced as the Government attempts to tackle severe pressure on the prison system.

A third offender, Henry Long, who received a 16-year sentence, was not eligible under the scheme.

Anger over prospect of early release

The possibility of Bowers and Cole being released earlier prompted widespread criticism from police officers, victims’ campaigners and PC Harper’s family.

A petition calling for the men to remain in prison attracted more than one million signatures.

PC Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, who subsequently campaigned successfully for Harper’s Law, described the original prospect of early release as an “utter betrayal”.

She said: “They robbed us of our future. They are vile criminals, and they should remain in jail.

“To release them early from their already pitiful sentences is an affront to justice.”

The Government has also moved to exclude other serious offenders from the early-release provisions, including those convicted of rape and child sexual offences.

Harper’s Law introduced after officer’s death

PC Harper’s death prompted his widow to campaign for tougher sentences for people responsible for killing emergency workers.

Harper’s Law subsequently introduced mandatory life sentences for anyone convicted of manslaughter of an emergency worker while committing a crime, subject to limited judicial exceptions.

The Government said: “The death of PC Andrew Harper was a horrific crime.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and we share the anger from the police community that we are in this position.”

Ministers said the new measures would ensure a greater number of the most serious offenders remain in prison rather than becoming eligible for earlier release.