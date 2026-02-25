Watch Live
Prince Andrew and Lord Mandelson Under Police Scrutiny Over Epstein Links

Published: 9:19 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 9:19 am February 25, 2026
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Prince Andrew was arrested last Thursday (February 19) on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former royal spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday amid claims he shared sensitive information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the UK’s trade envoy.

Detectives launched a thorough search of Andrew’s former Windsor, Berkshire home over the weekend, continuing into Monday.

Police Wrap Up Windsor Search, But Probe Continues

On Tuesday evening, Thames Valley Police confirmed the searches at the Berkshire property had ended. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated:

“Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday. We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing. It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein connections but has not directly addressed the latest allegations.

Released Under Investigation, Not on Bail

Andrew was released from custody last Thursday and spotted leaving Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk. Despite his release, he remains under active investigation. Being released under investigation means he is not on bail and faces no travel restrictions – but can be rearrested or called in for further interviews at any time.

If police and prosecutors gather enough evidence, Andrew could be formally charged with misconduct in public office. There is no deadline for when charges can be brought.

Lord Mandelson Arrested Over Similar Allegations

The drama doesn’t end with Andrew. Former Labour minister Lord Peter Mandelson was arrested on Monday (February 23) on suspicion of the same offence – misconduct in public office. He was later released on bail and returned to his London home early Tuesday.

Mandelson’s lawyers condemned the arrest as sparked by a “baseless suggestion” he planned to flee the country. His law firm, Mishcon de Reya, said:

“Peter Mandelson was arrested yesterday despite an agreement with the police that he would attend an interview next month on a voluntary basis. The arrest was prompted by a baseless suggestion that he was planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad. There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion. We have asked the MPS for the evidence relied upon to justify the arrest. Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to cooperate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name.”

Lord Mandelson faces accusations of passing sensitive information on to Epstein during his time as business secretary. Emails from 2009 – part of the so-called Epstein files – suggest he shared high-level policy plans, including asset sales and a bankers’ bonus tax, and even confirmed a looming euro bailout a day before it became public.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he has been bailed until the end of May and declined further comment.

