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JAIL TIME Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

A self-proclaimed misogynist with a history of violence towards women has been handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order despite having no convictions for sexual offences.

Victor Valentine, 29, of St Pauls, was made subject to the order at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court after the court concluded that he presented a significant risk to women.

The court heard that Valentine openly identifies as a misogynist and has been involved with an online group linked to the so-called “incel” ideology.

Gloucestershire Police said he has a history of unprovoked violence towards women in public and has repeatedly breached previous civil orders imposed upon him.

Strict controls on internet use

Under the Sexual Harm Prevention Order, Valentine is subject to extensive restrictions on his use of internet-enabled devices.

He is permitted to possess only one internet-enabled device at any time, which must be registered with police.

The device must retain its browsing history, have location services permanently enabled and be made available to police for inspection when required.

Valentine must also inform the ViSOR team within three days of obtaining a device.

He is prohibited from creating guest or alias accounts on platforms associated with incel-related activity.

The order also prevents him from entering, using or loitering near female-only spaces, including women’s public toilets and changing rooms.

The restrictions will remain in force until August 25, 2031.

Breaching an SHPO is a criminal offence and could result in Valentine being arrested and facing a prison sentence of up to five years.

Detective Sergeant Paul Howell, of Gloucestershire Police, described the order as an important preventative measure.

Police said Valentine is well known to officers for his hostility and violence towards women and that the restrictions will help limit his ability to engage with harmful ideology while allowing officers to monitor him more closely.

Gloucestershire Police said tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for the force.

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