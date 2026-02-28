In a bombshell twist to Middle East tensions, Israeli officials claim Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a devastating airstrike on his compound. A photo of the body was reportedly shown to former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Shows Photo to Trump and Netanyahu

According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, “Senior Israeli officials were informed of Khamenei’s elimination. His body was recovered from the rubble of his compound.” Channel 12 added, “A photo of the body was shown to Netanyahu and Trump.”

However, Israeli leaders stopped short of an outright confirmation. Netanyahu told the nation that the strikes destroyed the Supreme Leader’s compound and said, “All indications show this tyrant is no longer with us.”

Iran Denies Khamenei’s Death, Tensions Soar

Tehran remains tight-lipped. No official confirmation or statement has come from Iranian authorities. Iran’s Foreign Ministry firmly denied the claims, with a spokesperson insisting both Khamenei and the president were “safe and sound.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added, “Khamenei is alive as far as I know.”

This stark contradiction fuels mounting uncertainty amid ongoing US-Israeli retaliation strikes targeting key Iranian cities like Bushehr, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Isfahan.

Iran Strikes Back: Dubai Hotel Targeted

Iran has expanded its retaliation beyond Tehran’s military sites. Dramatic footage emerged showing the world-famous five-star Fairmont hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, hit by a high-speed Shahed drone. The attack set the building ablaze and injured four people.

These coordinated airstrikes aimed at taking down Khamenei’s palace and compound have escalated tensions dramatically. With no independent verification of Khamenei’s death, the world waits anxiously for clarity as Iran remains silent.

