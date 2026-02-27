Ian Huntley, the man jailed for the horrific Soham murders, remains in hospital after a brutal assault inside a high-security prison. The 52-year-old is fighting for recovery following a savage attack at HMP Frankland, County Durham.

Murderer Bludgeoned by Fellow Inmate with Makeshift Weapon

According to sources, triple killer Anthony Russell, 43, is the prime suspect in the assault. Russell, serving a whole-life term for a triple murder spree in 2020, reportedly used a homemade weapon to bludgeon Huntley, inflicting serious head injuries.

Durham Constabulary confirmed Huntley’s condition is still “serious” with no improvement overnight. Police have the attacker in custody but have not yet made an arrest as the investigation continues in close collaboration with prison staff.

Huntley’s Dark Prison History and Notorious Jail Setting

Huntley is serving life for killing schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002.

He was previously slashed across the throat in 2010 at another prison, needing 21 stitches.

In 2005, a prisoner hurled boiling water at him in HMP Wakefield.

HMP Frankland is known as “Monster Mansion” due to its extreme violence, housing the UK’s most dangerous criminals.

A Grim Reminder of a Tragic Past

The attack on Huntley comes as the nation recalls the horror of the 2002 murders. Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman had just taken a photo in their red Manchester United kits, taken by Holly’s mother hours before their disappearance. The image became iconic during the nationwide search led by 400 officers and hundreds of volunteers.

Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were found dumped in a Suffolk ditch. Huntley was arrested and later sentenced to at least 40 years. The judge condemned his “lies and manipulation” that prolonged the families’ pain. His ex-girlfriend, Maxine Carr, who gave him a false alibi, served a jail term and has since been released.

As Huntley lies injured, the memories of his brutal crimes continue to haunt the public.

