Stalker Caught: Man Pleads Guilty to Terrifying Teen in Stoke-on-Trent

Man Admits Shocking Crimes Against Teen

Sabjan Burkazi, 30, from Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, has pleaded guilty to a string of horrifying offences at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court. On Monday, 9 February, he admitted stalking a teenage girl, engaging in sexual activity in front of a child, and possessing indecent images of children.

Terrifying Alleyway Attack

On 18 August last year, Burkazi grabbed the victim in a Tunstall alleyway. He tried to drag her towards his home, but she fought back fiercely. A passerby witnessed the attack, causing Burkazi to flee to his address, where police later arrested him.

Months of Stalking Exposed

Investigations revealed Burkazi had been stalking the girl for months. He repeatedly approached her on the street, demanding her phone number and social media details, which she consistently refused to give.

Disturbing Evidence Found

Police discovered indecent images of children on Burkazi’s phone. Cops gathered enough evidence to charge and bring him to court. He is now remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on 24 February at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.