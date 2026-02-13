Sussex Police are on the hunt after a brazen smash-and-grab attempt at the Lindfield Co-op on High Street. The daring hit happened in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12.

Vehicle Rams Shop Before Quick Getaway

Officers revealed that the suspects drove a vehicle straight into the shop front. Moments later, the gang fled in a separate car. Luckily, no goods were reported stolen, but the damage to the shop was significant.

Police Seal Off Scene, Seek Witnesses

A police cordon was put up briefly as officers scoured the scene for clues. Sussex Police are now urging anyone who saw the incident or has information to step forward.

Report Tips Online With Reference Number

Witnesses can report details online using the reference serial 23 of 12/02. Help catch the culprits behind this reckless break-in.