Three Locked Up Over Horrific Cottingham Kidnap

Three Jailed for Brutal Cottingham Kidnap and Assault

Justice slammed down on a savage East Riding kidnapping as three thugs each landed six-year prison sentences. Two men and a woman were convicted of violently trapping and attacking a 56-year-old man in Cottingham.

The Shocking Crime Unfolded

On 18 June 2025, victim was lured to a home on Eppleworth Road, Cottingham. Mohammed Hussain, 24, from Sheffield, and local woman Toma Vitkauskaite, 26, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault on day one of their trial. Hull man Emilio Romano, 25, also admitted the same charges ahead of sentencing.

The trio faced the judge at Hull Crown Court on 16 February 2026 and were each handed six years behind bars.

A fourth suspect, Armantas Sauklys, 39, also from Cottingham, escaped conviction after the jury dismissed conspiracy to kidnap and grievous bodily harm charges following a seven-day trial.

Victim’s Terrifying Ordeal

The victim was dragged into a garage service pit when he tried to escape hours after arriving at Vitkauskaite’s house. He endured a brutal eight-hour assault with weapons, including a hammer, left battered and fighting for his life.

He was hospitalised for five days, battling pneumonia and horrific injuries sustained during the vicious attack.

Police Crackdown and Evidence

The day after the attack, armed officers swooped to arrest seven men and one woman. They seized cash, balaclavas, multiple firearms, and other weapons – evidence of the gang’s violent plans.

Detectives also uncovered chilling videos on Vitkauskaite’s phone showing the extent of the victim’s brutal treatment.

Detective Constable Simon Holmes said: “These individuals subjected a man to a horrific level of violence and trauma in a targeted and premeditated attack. Thankfully, the victim has made a full recovery. We will not tolerate violent crime and will keep working to protect our communities.”

Got info about crime near you? Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. In emergencies, always call 999.