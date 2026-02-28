Watch Live
FIND HIM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man from Kent

Surrey Police are desperate to find Darren, 45, who vanished after hospital treatment at Royal...

Published: 9:23 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 9:23 pm February 28, 2026

Surrey Police are desperate to find Darren, 45, who vanished after hospital treatment at Royal Surrey in Guildford. Officers are seriously concerned for his welfare.

Details of Darren’s Disappearance

  • Darren left the hospital and absconded from officers at 3.30 pm today.
  • He is a white man, medium build, with hazel eyes and short, greying hair.
  • Last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

How You Can Help

Police have been searching the local area but need public help to track Darren down. If you spot him or have information, call 999 immediately. Quote reference PR/SYP-20260227-0724.

“We are appealing for help from the public to find high risk missing person 45-year-old Darren from Kent as we are significantly concerned for his welfare.” – Guildford Beat (Surrey Police)

