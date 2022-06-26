In the hit 1970s comedy, Williams portrayed vicar Timothy Farthing.

In many episodes, he became entangled in the platoon’s misadventures, often by accident.

Williams was born in London and attended Ardingly College in West Sussex and Hendon School (then Hendon County School).

Williams began his acting career in repertory theatre, most notably at the Watford Palace Theatre, which was run by Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad’s Army. Many of his future co-stars, including Michael Knowles, Colin Bean, Donald Hewlett, and Mavis Pug, were also introduced to Williams.

Williams co-starred with Tessie O’Shea in the short-lived sitcom As Good Cooks Go (1970). In 1967 and 1971, he appeared as one of the vicars choral in an episode of All Gas and Gaiters. He had a cameo role in Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1972) at the height of his Dad’s Army fame, and later appeared as a record producer in the Rutles film All You Need Is Cash (1978).

He played a bank clerk in the short-lived television sitcom High & Dry. He appeared in You Rang, M’Lord?, which was also written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft. Williams appeared in 14 of the 26 episodes as Lord Bishop Charles.

Frank Williams, our beloved friend, colleague, and actor, passed away this morning, according to a statement released. He was nearly 91 years old, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter, and happiness he brought to so many people. Thank you very much, Frank! x