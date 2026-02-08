£20,000 Reward Offered in Jessy Murder Case

Crime-stoppers are dangling a whopping £20,000 reward for info that leads to the arrest and conviction of Jesbir Singh Khela’s killer — known to friends as Jessy.

Body Found in Burnt-Out Car Near Langford

Jessy’s charred body was discovered in a burnt-out vehicle near Langford, Bedfordshire, over a year ago.

Have You Got Crucial Info?

If you know anything that could crack this case wide open, Crime-stoppers want to hear from you.

Call 0800 555 111

Or submit details online — guaranteed 100% anonymous.

This is your chance to help bring Jessy’s killer to justice.