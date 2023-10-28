A drug dealer who was awoken by police officers forcing entry to his Peterborough flat in the early hours of the morning has been jailed

On 15 December last year, at about 6.30am officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a drugs warrant at a flat in Avonside House, Fletton Quays, Peterborough. Saimon Novikas, 30, was found asleep in one of the bedrooms and arrested after checks showed he was wanted for failing to appear in court in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in relation to handling stolen goods. A search of the flat uncovered about £450 worth of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia, as well as high-value items that were seized including designer clothing and electrical goods. Novikas, of Alfred Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, denied any of the designer goods were his, however, he did admit that £560 in cash found in his bedroom was his. A download of his mobile phone revealed various text messages relating to dealing cannabis. He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, and possession of cannabis. A second man was also arrested and is currently awaiting trial for similar offences.