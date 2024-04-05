A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed

Matthew Stuart, aged 35, continually messaged and called his victim before threatening to kick her front door in and assault her.

Stuart also hacked into the woman’s Facebook account, sent her unwanted explicit images of himself, spat in her face, and threw pieces of concrete at a window at her home.

He later admitted to harassing the woman and pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm and distress, and common assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Stuart, of Oberston View, Worksop, was jailed for 18 months.

He was also handed a restraining order forbidding him from any further contact with his victim.