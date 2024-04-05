UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket

Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up

A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed

A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after assaulting two different partners in the space of a few months

A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement in a Class A and B drugs conspiracy

Home Breaking A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed

A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Matthew Stuart, aged 35, continually messaged and called his victim before threatening to kick her front door in and assault her.

Stuart also hacked into the woman’s Facebook account, sent her unwanted explicit images of himself, spat in her face, and threw pieces of concrete at a window at her home.

He later admitted to harassing the woman and pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm and distress, and common assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Stuart, of Oberston View, Worksop, was jailed for 18 months.

He was also handed a restraining order forbidding him from any further contact with his victim.

Post Views: 25

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman

READ NEXT:

Appeal following fatal crash on A85 near Crianlarich
Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Eccles, near Aylesford
Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine
Laurence Bourke jailed for life for murder of Scott Gilhooly
Storm Franklin has been named as the low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds during Sunday night and into Monday morning for much of the UK
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Breaking

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
Breaking

A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend

April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day
London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility
A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre
Breaking

Man in custody following Goole assault

Breaking

M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview
Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

RECOMMENDED

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

SUSSEX

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

Top Stories

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Breaking

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

BreakingLONDON

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom

Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

SUSSEX

Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket
Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of...
A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.