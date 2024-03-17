The A21 motorway in Sevenoaks was temporarily closed for over three hours yesterday following welfare concerns for a woman in the area.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at 4:37 PM on March 15, 2024, after reports of welfare concerns for a person near the A21 in Sevenoaks.

As a result, the A21 was closed in both directions between the A25 Sevenoaks and the A225 Morleys Roundabout while emergency services attended to the incident.

The closure caused disruptions to traffic flow in the area, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes where possible.

Fortunately, the situation was swiftly addressed, and the woman in question was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Her current condition remains undisclosed.

Following the completion of the emergency response operation, the A21 was reopened to traffic at 8:15 PM on the same day.

A spokesperson for Kent Police provided further details, stating: “Both carriageways were closed while emergency services responded to the incident. A woman was taken to hospital for medical attention and was passed into the care of health professionals.

Kent Police expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of the public during the temporary closure of the A21.

For those in need of emotional support or someone to talk to, Samaritans offers confidential assistance and can be reached at any time, day or night, by calling 116 123.

As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with inquiries.