Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop

  Updated: 15:37
  2 February 2026

A reckless arsonist has been sentenced to three years behind bars for setting fire to a popular comic book shop in Rochester.

Fire Set Outside High Street Store

At around 5am on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, a blaze was deliberately ignited outside the High Street comic book store, causing serious damage to its exterior.

CCTV footage caught the culprit calmly watching the flames before making his getaway.

Repeat Offender Nabbed

Police swiftly identified the arsonist as 31-year-old Zygimantas Dranseika, who had received a suspended sentence for a similar fire-related crime just two months prior.

Dranseika, who has no fixed address, was arrested two days after the incident and charged on 29 August 2025 with arson and recklessly endangering life.

He pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 30 January 2026. The court also handed down a time for breaching his suspended sentence.

Police Warn of Danger of Fire Obsession

“Dranseika has proven himself to be fascinated by fire, putting his unhealthy obsession before the welfare and livelihoods of other people,” said investigating officer PC Sophie Lawrie.

“His actions caused significant financial damage, and it’s very fortunate no one was hurt by the blaze. Medway is safer now he’s behind bars.”

