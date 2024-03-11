Kensington Palace has found itself amidst a storm of controversy following claims that the recent Mother’s Day photo of the Princess of Wales and her children was “manipulated.”

The photo, which marked the first official image of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery earlier this year, was shared on social media by the palace. It depicts Kate seated in a chair, with her arms encircling Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Prince George stands behind them. All four are seen smiling at the camera in the picture reportedly taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor.

Accompanying the post, Kate expressed gratitude for the support received during her recovery, wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.

However, after the image was distributed to media outlets, concerns emerged regarding possible manipulation of the photo. Some international picture agencies, including Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, and Associated Press, withdrew the image due to suspicions of alterations, particularly focusing on Princess Charlotte’s cardigan sleeve and other aspects of the picture.

The Associated Press issued a “kill notification,” indicating that upon closer inspection, it appeared the image had been manipulated, and no replacement photo would be provided.

Despite the circulating speculations, Kensington Palace has refrained from commenting on the matter, leading to further confusion. The PA news agency revealed it had not withdrawn the picture from its service but was urgently seeking clarification from the palace regarding the concerns raised about potential manipulation.

The controversy surrounding the photo has reignited online speculation about Kate’s health and whereabouts, which have been subjects of discussion since her surgery. While details about her condition have not been disclosed, Kensington Palace confirmed that it was not cancer-related and respected Kate’s wish to keep her medical information private.

The 42-year-old Princess was last seen in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk. Her return to official duties is not expected until after Easter, with Prince William temporarily assuming additional responsibilities to care for her and their children. He resumed his public engagements in early February, marking his first appearances since Kate’s surgery.

As questions linger over the authenticity of the Mother’s Day photo, the palace’s silence continues to fuel speculation, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Princess of Wales.