Convicted Child Sex Offender Jailed for Breaking Court Rules

Terence Standage, 67, from Chatham, has been locked up again after flouting his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. The convicted sex offender failed to notify police about his digital device use, breaching strict licence conditions.

28 Months for Child Image Crimes

Standage was originally jailed for 28 months in 2021 after being caught making indecent images of children and outraging public decency. As part of his release, he was banned from using any device capable of storing digital images without police notification and access.

Police Snag Offender via Monitoring Alert

On 2 February 2026, monitoring software raised the alarm when Standage set up a social media account. His phone was seized, revealing he had disabled access to his photo gallery—an obvious attempt to hide evidence.

Medway Magistrates’ Court didn’t hang about. The next day, Standage was sentenced to another 12 months behind bars for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Clamp Down on Repeat Offenders