Dana Mustapha from Latchford, is currently wanted by officers on recall to prison

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a wanted sex offender Dana Mustapha a 34-year-old resident of Latchford, who police believe could be in the Tyne & Wear area.

The last known sighting of Mustapha was on Sunday, November 19, in the Clock Tower Drive area of Liverpool. Despite ongoing efforts to locate him, investigators believe that he may have since travelled to the Newcastle-upon-Tyne area.

Mustapha stands approximately 5′ 6″ tall, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Mustapha was banned from every play-park in his local area for flashing and is a registered sex offender

In the interest of public safety, law enforcement is urging individuals who come across him not to approach him directly but instead to contact emergency services immediately by dialling 999. When reporting Mustapha’s whereabouts, please reference IML 1695524.