Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

Maintenance Works Prompt Scheduled Closure of Tunnels and Bridge
Commuters using the Dartford Crossing this week should be aware of scheduled closures affecting both the tunnels and the bridge. Here are the details on the closures, timings, and diversions in place:
Monday, April 3 – Thursday, April 4:
- Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel
- Timing: 10pm – 5.30am
- Reason: Maintenance works
- Diversion: Via National Highways network
Thursday, April 4 – Friday, April 5:
- Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel
- Timing: 10pm – 5.30am
- Reason: Maintenance works
- Diversion: Via National Highways network
Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7:
- Closure: Full closure of Dartford Crossing Bridge (A282 QEII bridge southbound carriageway)
- Timing: 10pm – 5am
- Reason: Further maintenance works
- Diversion: Via East Tunnel
Sunday, April 7 – Monday, April 8:
- Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel
- Timing: 10pm – 5am
- Reason: Maintenance works
- Diversion: Via National Highways network
The Dartford Crossing, an essential route spanning the River Thames between Dartford in Kent and Thurrock in Essex, will experience these closures as part of ongoing maintenance efforts. It is important to note that while the information provided is accurate at the time of publication, it is subject to change, particularly in adverse weather conditions.
Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow diversions as indicated. Stay updated with real-time traffic information to avoid any inconvenience caused by the closures.