Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

Maintenance Works Prompt Scheduled Closure of Tunnels and Bridge

Commuters using the Dartford Crossing this week should be aware of scheduled closures affecting both the tunnels and the bridge. Here are the details on the closures, timings, and diversions in place:

Monday, April 3 – Thursday, April 4:

Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel Timing: 10pm – 5.30am

10pm – 5.30am Reason: Maintenance works

Maintenance works Diversion: Via National Highways network

Thursday, April 4 – Friday, April 5:

Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel Timing: 10pm – 5.30am

10pm – 5.30am Reason: Maintenance works

Maintenance works Diversion: Via National Highways network

Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7:

Closure: Full closure of Dartford Crossing Bridge (A282 QEII bridge southbound carriageway)

Full closure of Dartford Crossing Bridge (A282 QEII bridge southbound carriageway) Timing: 10pm – 5am

10pm – 5am Reason: Further maintenance works

Further maintenance works Diversion: Via East Tunnel

Sunday, April 7 – Monday, April 8:

Closure: A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel Timing: 10pm – 5am

10pm – 5am Reason: Maintenance works

Maintenance works Diversion: Via National Highways network

The Dartford Crossing, an essential route spanning the River Thames between Dartford in Kent and Thurrock in Essex, will experience these closures as part of ongoing maintenance efforts. It is important to note that while the information provided is accurate at the time of publication, it is subject to change, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow diversions as indicated. Stay updated with real-time traffic information to avoid any inconvenience caused by the closures.