Wiltshire Police have arrested a man suspected of drink driving following a single-car crash in Melksham this morning.

Smash on Coronation Road

The drama unfolded around 9.50am when a silver BMW smashed into roadside furniture on Coronation Road. The 35-year-old driver fled the scene but was quickly caught nearby.

Breath Test Blows the Lid Off

Police breathalysed the man who blew over the legal alcohol limit. He was promptly arrested on suspicion of drink driving and also for driving without a proper licence.

Hospital Check and Police Questioning

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is set to be questioned about the incident once cleared.

The road was closed temporarily while the vehicle was recovered and the damage to the roadside furniture was assessed. It has since reopened.