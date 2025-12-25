Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat

A horrific assault in Devizes has ended in tragedy this Christmas morning. An elderly woman in her 80s was found seriously injured inside a flat on Keepers Road at around 8:10am and later died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Suspect Arrested and Being Questioned

Police swiftly arrested a 63-year-old woman, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. The suspect was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening and will face questioning once treated. Authorities have confirmed they are not searching for any other suspects.

Investigation Underway as Police Establish Cordon

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and is expected to stay for at least 24 hours as detectives conduct a thorough investigation. Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries and local residents can expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

Police Appeal for Information

Detective Inspector Alan Smith from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a tragic incident in which an elderly woman has lost her life on Christmas Day. We have arrested a woman known to the victim and are not looking for anyone else. If anyone has any information or concerns, please speak to one of our officers.”

The community is urged to come forward with any details that could assist the ongoing investigation.