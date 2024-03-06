Emergency services rushed to the scene at West Wickham railway station in Bromley, southeast London, following a harrowing incident where a commuter train collided with a fallen tree on the tracks, igniting travel disruption across the area.

The unsettling occurrence at the station has led to significant travel disruptions, with trains either cancelled, diverted, or delayed along the line. Southeastern Railway confirmed that fire crews are currently present at the site, endeavouring to remove the obstructive tree, while engineers have been mobilized to address the situation promptly.

According to updates from Southeastern Railway, trains on the Hayes line will now either terminate at Elmers End or be rerouted to operate between Orpington, marking a temporary alteration in services.

Eyewitnesses say a train that appears to have partially derailed from the track following the collision with the fallen tree. Additionally, another train on the line has come to a standstill, effectively blocking all sections of the railway track.

Frustrated commuters, stranded amidst the chaos, have shared images of the fallen tree captured from their carriage windows. Expressing their exasperation, one passenger pleaded, “Can we please just get off and walk? How do you know the power will return to the line after the tree is removed?”

Another stranded traveller recounted an alarming experience, stating that the tree had been struck into their vicinity by an approaching train, underscoring the severity and unpredictability of the situation.

As emergency crews work tirelessly to clear the tracks and restore normalcy to railway operations, commuters are advised to stay informed about service updates and alternative travel arrangements. Further details regarding the incident at West Wickham railway station will be provided as the situation unfolds.