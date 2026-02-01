Former Labour heavyweight and UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, has dramatically quit the party. He’s slammed the $75,000 payment claims linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as dubious and is now probing the suspicious documents himself.

£75k Epstein Cash Claims Hit Mandelson

Fresh from US Department of Justice files dropped on Friday, three separate payments of $25,000 to Lord Mandelson in 2003 and 2004 have emerged. This was during his time as MP for Hartlepool. Adding fuel to the fire, a document even claims Lord Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, grabbed £10,000 from Epstein.

Mandelson Denies Payments, Points to ‘Formatting Errors’

The 72-year-old peer rejects the claims outright. He flagged “multiple formatting errors” in the documents and demanded JP Morgan verify the papers and cheques for authenticity. Mandelson insists he has “no record and no recollection” of accepting any Epstein money.

Adding to the intrigue, Epstein’s files include snaps of Mandelson in his underwear alongside an unknown woman. Lord Mandelson said he “cannot place the location or the woman” and has “no memory” of the photos.

Political Fallout and UK-US Pressure

Emails also show Mandelson kept in touch with Epstein even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, stirring more controversy. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, back from the Far East, confirmed Mandelson was axed as ambassador in September after “further information” surfaced, but refused to elaborate.

Meanwhile, US House Oversight Committee insiders say they’re gearing up to demand Mandelson testify in Washington, convinced he holds key details on Epstein’s network of co-conspirators and enablers.

Lord Mandelson, who had taken a break from the House of Lords for his ambassador role, hasn’t set foot in the chamber since his sack.