Watch Live

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Ex-UK Ambassador Lord Mandelson Quits Labour Amid Epstein Cash Scandal

  • Updated: 05:41
  • , 2 February 2026

 

Former Labour heavyweight and UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, has dramatically quit the party. He’s slammed the $75,000 payment claims linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as dubious and is now probing the suspicious documents himself.

£75k Epstein Cash Claims Hit Mandelson

Fresh from US Department of Justice files dropped on Friday, three separate payments of $25,000 to Lord Mandelson in 2003 and 2004 have emerged. This was during his time as MP for Hartlepool. Adding fuel to the fire, a document even claims Lord Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, grabbed £10,000 from Epstein.

Mandelson Denies Payments, Points to ‘Formatting Errors’

The 72-year-old peer rejects the claims outright. He flagged “multiple formatting errors” in the documents and demanded JP Morgan verify the papers and cheques for authenticity. Mandelson insists he has “no record and no recollection” of accepting any Epstein money.

Adding to the intrigue, Epstein’s files include snaps of Mandelson in his underwear alongside an unknown woman. Lord Mandelson said he “cannot place the location or the woman” and has “no memory” of the photos.

Political Fallout and UK-US Pressure

Emails also show Mandelson kept in touch with Epstein even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, stirring more controversy. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, back from the Far East, confirmed Mandelson was axed as ambassador in September after “further information” surfaced, but refused to elaborate.

Meanwhile, US House Oversight Committee insiders say they’re gearing up to demand Mandelson testify in Washington, convinced he holds key details on Epstein’s network of co-conspirators and enablers.

Lord Mandelson, who had taken a break from the House of Lords for his ambassador role, hasn’t set foot in the chamber since his sack.

 

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 20.05.28
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 19.51.16
FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 19.48.03
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 19.55.25
LUCKY ESCAPE Driver Crashes Car Into Elderly Couple’s Home and Flees Scene

Must READ

CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack
FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Ex-UK Ambassador Lord Mandelson Quits Labour Amid Epstein Cash Scandal
TRAGIC END Body Found in Bude After Man Goes Missing in Boscastle
EMERGENCY DRAMA Man Plucked to Safety After Falling Down Well on Cheadle High Street
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Horror Crash on Gloucestershire’s A417
Saudi Arabia Between Hardline Rhetoric and Fragile Alliances: When Influence Becomes a Burden and the Region Is Managed Without a Peace Strategy
OUTRAGE Police and Crime Commissioner Censured Over Anti-Migrant March Stunt

More For You

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed

More From UK News in Pictures

ASSSITED DYING Dame Esther Rantzen: Cancer Drug Fails, Calls Again for Assisted Dying Law
GUNFIRE Man Seriously Injured in Sutton Coldfield Shooting
STABBING Police Confirm Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing as Crime Scene Remains in Place
MAJOR INCIDENT UPDATE Major Hospital Fire Sparks Massive Emergency Response

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held After Woman Stabbed to Death in Willesden
12 Killed as Russian Drone Strikes Bus in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad District
ARMED ROBBERY Brazen Hammer-Wielding Thugs Smash Their Way Into London Jewellers

BREAKING

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major Fire Triggers Emergency at University Hospital Southampton

BREAKING

LIVE UPDATES Fire crews respond to electrical fire at Southampton General Hospital as West Wing evacuated and roads closed
DEAD DOG Man Charged After Blaze and Dog’s Death at Fareham Petrol Station
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Tears Through Lewisham Nursery
COLOURFUL SHOW Brighton Musical Night Hits £6,000+ for HIV Charity
MARRY ME Shock Emails Reveal Duchess’ Close Ties to Epstein After Prison

BREAKING

MAJOR BLAZE LIVE UPDATES: Massive Fire Engulfs Former Nursery in Catford
SILVER LINING Cash Floods In After Scumbag Walkers Skip Hotel Bill and Stiff Rescue Team
GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham

More From UKNIP

SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
error: Content is protected !!